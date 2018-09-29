Stemming the flow of illicit arms

…Guyana tells UN greater assistance needed for int’l community

GREATER assistance from the international community can put a dent in the illicit trade of guns and ammunition plaguing small countries such as Guyana, Vice-President and Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge told the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.

Greenidge addressed the 73rd Session of the UNGA being held currently at the UN Headquarters, New York. In making his case before the world leaders during the general debate at the UN Headquarters, the Guyanese Vice-President said the illicit trade in small arms and light weapons and their associated ammunition poses one of the most serious threats to human security and sustainable development for Guyana and the wider Caribbean. Guyana has battled over the years with trafficking in small arms coming from across the borders. “International drug trafficking, transnational organised crime, unregulated cyber space, and the illicit trade in small arms and light weapons divert resources that could otherwise be invested in other critical areas. “We believe that with effective international cooperation and assistance, small countries like Guyana can tackle this illicit trade and ultimately create safer communities, safer countries and regions, and a safer world,” he told the heads and ministers of governments from across the world.

Global governance and peace, he argued, are inextricably linked. Guyana, he said, is pleased with the efforts of UN Secretary-General António Guterres to collaborate closely with member states, in his quest to streamline the machinery of the UN, making it more fit for purpose.

“We fully support the reform of the peace and security pillar with its emphasis on preventive diplomacy. Peace is also inextricably linked to sustainable development. In this regard, the United Nations disarmament agenda is a central tenet in our efforts to achieve a stable, secure and peaceful world order,” he stated. Guyana in demonstration of its commitment to this agenda signed and ratified the Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

Vice-President Greenidge also told the world leaders that Guyana is in full support of the steps being taken to reposition the United Nations development system in order to better align its functions with the goals outlined in the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.

“We accept that repositioning is a shared responsibility and Guyana is committed to doing its part,” he assured the leaders, while pointing out that his homeland has fully embraced the holistic and people-centred approach to development, as stated in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He further pointed out that the country is in the process of integrating the SDGs into its national development strategy, dubbed the Green State Development Strategy (GSDS).

“The GSDS seeks to ensure that development is not achieved at the expense of the environment and to wean Guyana away from its current near total dependence on non-renewable sources of energy. We are turning to renewable sources, such as hydroelectricity, wind, solar and biomass,” he explained.

Vice-President Greenidge said Guyana is unalterably committed to the principles of sustainable development and will continue to partner with the international community, to combat the impacts of climate change, including rising sea levels.

“For this reason, Guyana’s strategy is to place emphasis on inclusive transformation, sustainable natural resources, energy transition, resilient infrastructure, human development and well-being, government and institutional foundations and international cooperation, trade and investment,” he explained.

In his deliberation, the vice-president recognised the contributions of women and girls to the country’s sustainable development. He also expressed Guyana’s satisfaction at the successful conclusion this year of the intergovernmental negotiations of a Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration. He noted that the provisions of the Compact are consistent with the 2030 Agenda and the commitments made in the New York Declaration for Refugees.

“It is our hope that this global framework will help to manage international migration flows in all their dimensions for the benefit of all states, sending and receiving, and of migrants themselves. Guyana looks forward to the successful adoption of the Global Compact in the intergovernmental conference to be held in December 2018 in Marrakesh, Morocco,” he said.

Foreign Minister Greenidge is attending the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, representing Guyana in the absence of President David Granger. He is being accompanied by several Guyanese diplomats.