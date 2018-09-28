Minibus driver remanded on rape charge

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on Friday remanded a Route 42 minibus driver to prison after he appeared before her at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on a charge of raping a 21-year-old woman.

Sherwin Reynolds, 44, of Plaisance, East Coast Demerara was not required to plea to the indictable charge which was read in camera.

The charge states that Reynolds on April 19, 2018 at Timehri, East Bank Demerara engaged in sexual penetration with the 21-year-old woman,who has a disability, without her consent.He was remanded to prison until October 10,2018.

According to reports on the day in question the woman was a passenger in the minibus which was being driven by Reynolds. After travelling to Georgetown to Timehri the woman was unable to exit the vehicle.

It is alleged that Reynolds drove his minibus to a location in Timehri where he raped the woman and took advantage of her.

After raping the woman, it is alleged that Reynold drove the woman to a nearby bus stop and left her.The woman managed to tell her relatives who reported the matter to the police.