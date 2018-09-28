BCB/Skyy Vodka T/20 semifinals action on tomorrow

THE Berbice Cricket Board (BCB)-sponsored Skyy Vodka T20 semifinals will be played tomorrow at the No.69 ground.

Upper Corentyne will do battle with Albion Community Centre Cricket Club from 09.30hrs, while Skeldon Cricket Club will clash with Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets from 13.30hrs.

Over the last decade, Albion and Rose Hall Town have dominated Berbice cricket. However, they would have to be at their best tomorrow to get past the two home teams.

Albion will be led by West Indies ‘A’ player Gudakesh Motie and would be supported by Jonathan Foo, Kandasammy Surujnarine, Ritesh Umroa, Kevin Umrao, Gourav Ramesh and Antonio February.

The Upper Corentyne team does not possess any cricketing stars, but the players are known to play as a collective unit under the inspirational leadership of the level-headed Lakeram Latchman. He is expected to receive good support from Rishi Persaud, Munesh Lallu, Devin Baldeo, Naeem Yacoob and Devendra Budhoo.

Skeldon are well known in Berbice for their reputation of surprising major teams but they will have to be at their best if they will have any chance against a rampant Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets, which recently defeated Albion Community Centre to win the BCB Patron’s Fund 10/10 title.

A youthful Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets would be led by Shawn Pereira and he will be supported by Eon Hooper, Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Jason Sinclair, Keon Sinclair, Sylus Tyndall, Jonathan Rampersaud, Andy Naidu and Vidal Crandon.

Meanwhile, the board’s president, Hilbert Foster, is urging cricket fans in the Upper Corentyne area to come out and support the games, since it is the first time in Berbice cricket, that two teams from the Sub-association were able to reach the BCB semifinals stage.

The tournament is being sponsored by Ansa McAl (Guy) Ltd under the Skyy Vodka Brand.