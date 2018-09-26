…children told at child protection rally in Berbice

“YOU don’t have to suffer in silence, there is a place to go, a person to see, a number to call,” these were the encouraging words of Ms Shurla Scott, administrator of the Skeldon Hospital as she delivered the feature address at the Ministry of Social Protection, Childcare and Protection Agency’s Region Six, rally and awareness march on Tuesday in observance of Child Protection Week, 2018.

Scott in a fired-up speech underscored the importance of awareness at all levels and called for community involvement to help recognise and flush out the abusers. “Our children must be able to recognise that the community they live in has a voice against child abuse and that no one is above the law. Our children are not only our future as we would commonly hear, but they are our present. They are here with us, they are the ones that are traumatised, that suffer in silence. The ones with the nightmares, fear, setbacks …and we are encouraged today to link arms and break the silence against child abuse.”

Scott continued that everyone has a responsibility to protect, prevent and respond to all forms of abuse. To this end, she encouraged everyone to make use of the services of the Child Protection Agency as there are systems in place to professionally handle such delicate matters.

In a bid to raise awareness and educate society on child abuse and the rights of children, a number of persons, including schoolchildren, gathered at the NDC building in Corriverton around 10:00hrs. They marched through the streets bearing placards and chanting positive messages, calling for an end to child abuse before ending at the Scotsburg Community Centre ground where a grand rally was held. Child Protection week is being observed under the theme, “Supporting families to prevent child abuse through education and community involvement.”

Earlier, President of St Francis Community Developers, Alex Foster, during his remarks called for children to be educated on the various forms of abuse and their effects on their lives. He quoted the famous Chinese philosopher Confucius: “A happy child makes a happy family; happy families make happy homes; happy homes make happy villages; happy villages make happy communities; happy communities make happy regions; happy regions make happy countries; happy countries make happy continents; happy continents make a happy world… so it is an injustice for them to be unhappy for just one day.”

Mayor of Corriverton, Krishnand Jaichand, stated that the government has done its part by upholding the sanctity of the rights of children as enshrined in the UN Declaration on Rights of a Child Convention. Government has put in place agencies such as the Child Protection Agency to overlook the policies aimed at enforcing child-protection strategies; he however called on everyone to play their roles in the fight for their rights. “The children are ours, therefore, they are our responsibility. We have to ensure they are loved, cherished, cared, protected, respected and given an environment conducive to optimal growth and development as they mature into adulthood; the seed we plant today will produce the kind of fruit we deserve.”

He congratulated the CPA for the initiative, noting that the campaign is being held at a time when there are increasing forms of abuse all around and pledged the town’s support. “We are the adult supervisors of our society and the path we take to lead our young ones will reflect our level of commitment we make towards a better and more progressive country.”