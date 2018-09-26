Woman’s lifeless body found at Bath Squatting Area

….husband being sought by police

The decomposing body of 44-year-old Chandrouwattie Williams of Bath Squatting Area,West Coast Berbice was last night found at her home after persons in the area began receiving a foul smell.

The woman was last seen alive in the company of her 50-year-old husband who is being sought by the police.The couple lived together along with their 13-year-old son.

Reports are Williams has been at the receiving end of domestic abuse at the hands of the man but never reported any of it to the police until recently.

Last week two reports were made against her husband, one by her which saw the man being charged for inflicting grievous bodily harm and one by her son-in-law which also saw the man being charged for threatening behaviour. He was placed on one hundred thousand bail for the two offences when he appeared in court.

The police are not ruling out suicide or possible foul play in the woman’s death.

The investigations are ongoing even as detectives await a post-mortem to be performed on her remains.(Leroy Smith)