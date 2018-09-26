The inclusion of youths in politics

THE interests of our Guyanese youth may never be understood by the older generations. Yes, our parents and grandparents were once young, but in a different era.

A time when the landline telephone was the latest technology; a time when pictures were printed only in black and white; and a time when Guyana’s infrastructures looked completely different. Some of the older folk grew parallel with the changing times; others took a divergent path. As young people, we all have interests at heart concerning our schools, working institutions and even the nation. Our concerns, however, may be different from those of the older generation. Hence, it is very important that we see to it that our concerns and interests are taken care of.

Some will oppose and say that the youth are a bunch of undeveloped minds with little to no experience in politics and policies. They are not capable of conducting ‘proper politics.’ I would say, there is no such thing as ‘proper politics’ and if we include the youth in politics, it will be by way of democracy. At the age of 18, one becomes eligible to vote. It is necessary that we, as young individuals, vote for the party that secures our best interests. It is the first step and most important decision/ right you have as a Guyanese citizen.

Advocacy is also a way in which young people can take to leap and step closer towards inclusion. Advocacy is the ‘public support for/or recommendation of a particular cause or policy.’ Gather a group of friends who holds the common beliefs that you do and start a campaign, ask our policy-makers to lend an ear through the many media outlets we have. Whatever it is, let it be passive but effective.

Never in Guyanese history, have I seen a young person being celebrated in politics. You can be an inspiration for other young, upcoming leaders. Kacya Gomes, a Guyanese youth, stressed her thoughts by saying, “They always say, ‘young people are the future’ but how can we be, when we aren’t given the chances or opportunities’?” Starting off on a small scale is the best idea. Running for your school’s students’ council is an example of doing such. Also, being involved in your community’s village/town council is another great way to start. It’s the little things that matter; this will allow you to gain insight into the grassroot-level issues.

The National Youth Parliament is another great way that helps to mold young leaders. It teaches youth that policies can be changed and that they can be agents of change for their country.

Louisiana Deoroop, a future Guyanese politician, explained that, “Youths are the future of Guyana. Politics influences youths positively — nationwide. It helps them to develop skills that will enable them to survive as an individual in today’s society; politics influences youths to think critically, voice their opinions and develop leadership skills. When one is said to have a critical, thinking mind it refers to that individual being able to judge and make comments on a certain topic. Politicians question opinions and ideas that are given by someone. Therefore, political skills help youths to look at issues differently and think about it in a way that will benefit the need of others. They tend to be biased towards certain issues. Boyd (2011) points out that there is research that prove that youths tend to think critically after being involved in politics. The results of these research shows that youths who are aware of issues around them think critically and participate in activities that can better their country.

“These skills help the younger generation to judge issues around them, share their perspective and use leadership skills to resolve such issues.”

Give young people the resources they need. The youth of Guyana hold the answers to our problems; they will be the ones managing our upcoming oil industry in the years to come; they will be the ones to be carrying Guyana’s name on the list of developed countries around the world. Youths are vibrant, full of energy and zest. Their minds are fresh and it is my personal belief that policies and laws should change to keep up with the times. The perspective youths have will always be different. While it is okay for us to be guided, it is important that the older generation realise that our wings work as well!