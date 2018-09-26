HACC – SCA 2018 Elite champions

… archrivals VPCC forfeit final

By Frederick Halley

TORONTO, Canada – After ruling the roost in the Premiere League for six consecutive years and enduring two seasons when they had to settle for the runner-up spot and a semi-final loss in the Elite League, Hawaiian Arctic Cricket Club (HACC) were primed and ready to engage Victoria Park Cricket Club (VPCC) in this year’s final, which was set for the Ashtonbee number one ground here last Sunday.

In the midst of HACC’s preparations, word got around that their archrivals VPCC had decided to forfeit the game, handing HACC the Scarborough Cricket Association (SCA) Elite championship on a platter. According to reports, several of their senior players were supposed to be engaged in the Toronto & District (T&D) league the said day of the SCA Elite League final.

While HACC were making light work of last year’s winners and defending champions Highland Creek on pitch number two, winning by six wickets, VPCC ran riot on Armor, recording a massive 243-run victory on pitch number one in last Saturday’s semis.

Led by a superb spell of fast bowling from former Guyana Under-19 player Keyron Fraser who grabbed an incredible six for 17 from eight consecutive overs and a brilliant half-century from Rishi Samuel, HACC reached 150 for four in 26.4 overs, replying to Highland Creek’s 147 all out in 37.1 overs.

The West Berbice-born Fraser, who normally opens the bowling but was forced to enter the attack in the 24th over after arriving late, engineered a middle and lower-order collapse which saw Highland Creek slipping from 106 for four to 147 all out.

Fraser was ably supported by leg-spinner Vinood Persaud who claimed two for 55 from his 10 overs while off-spinner Krishnadat Ramoo took one for six from three overs and Zaheer Allard one for 22 from six. The day also saw a brilliant performance from former Canadian wicketkeeper Surendra Seeraj whose six dismissals included five catches and a stumping.

Several of Highland Creek batsmen got starts but failed to convert them into any tangible scores. Fahad Ali Khan, whom batted at number three, slammed a quick-fire 36 with three fours and three sixes, middle-order batsman Darshil Patel 26 with three fours while openers Fahad Ali and Ishan Shah scored 20 runs each.

Needing to score at just under three runs per over to advance to the final, HACC lost openers Seeraj (0) and Bhim Bodhoo (13) and were 33 for two in the seventh over.

However, Samuel and Ramoo stemmed the tide with a fine 83-run third-wicket partnership before the latter went for 61 which was spiced with three fours and two sixes.

By the time Ramoo was dismissed for 44 (three fours and two sixes), HACC only needed four runs and victory was duly completed with skipper Azib Ali Hanif (14) and Joshua Paul (four) at the wicket. Anas Malik took two for 27 from 5.3 overs.

HACC president, Narchand ‘Archie’ Mohan was delighted with the success following the disappointments over the past two years. He complimented his charges for a wonderful season and for a top-notch performance in the semi-final against the defending champions.

In the other semi-final, played on the adjacent ground, it was raining sixes with Harjeet Brar slamming 12 and five fours in his 149 off 110 balls and Rachad Forde clobbering 10 and two fours off 45 balls as VPCC reached a formidable 387 all out in 49 overs. Shahil Shaikh took four for 66 and Zuber Mohammed three for 97.

Armor were shot out for 144 in 27.3 overs, with Parth Desai (four for 35), Hrutviv Patel (three for 13) and Shailesh Patel (two for 32) being the main destroyers.