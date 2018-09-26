GBA/Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate set for October 5–7

THE Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) will host its National Intermediate Championship from October 5 to 7 at the National Gymnasium, according to the president Steve Ninvalle.

The championship, which in 2015 was rebranded and named after former Commonwealth and National Champion Lennox Blackmoore, will see the participation of the defending champions, Guyana Defence Force (GDF) along with their arch-rivals Republican Gym (Prisons).

Ninvalle noted that fighters from Regions 1, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 are expected to exhibit their skills nightly from 19:30hrs.

“This will lead into our National Open Championship in mid-November and from that tournament we will shortlist our national team for the Caribbean Championships, which will be held in Guyana from December 6 to 9,” Ninvalle said.

At last year’s GBA/Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate Championship, Kevin McKenzie (GDF) was adjudged Best Boxer in the Elite Class, while Forgotten Youth Foundation’s (FYF) Keevin Allicock was voted Best Boxer in the Youth category.

Of the eight Elite Class titles the GDF won, seven of them were all-GDF finals, while one of their boxers won against a member of debutant gym, Savannah Boxing Gym (SBG) of Lethem.

Blackmoore was 27 years old when he won Guyana’s first Commonwealth title, defeating Nigerian Johnathan Dele on points in Lagos in October 1977 to lift the lightweight title.

Blackmoore’s Commonwealth title win sparked wild celebration in Guyana and upon his return home he was feted and showered with gifts by the Forbes Burnham government.

The skilful orthodox fighter made his professional debut at age 23 in 1974 and hung up his gloves 12 years later, with a record of 25 wins, 14 of which came from knockouts. He suffered five losses.

On Jime 27, 1981, Blackmoore fought American Aaron Pryor for the World Boxing Association (WBA) World Super Lightweight title but lost via TKO.

Today, Blackmoore is a trainer in the USA where he resides.