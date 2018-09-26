Duo remanded on separate firearm,ammo charges

Two men were on Wednesday remanded to prison after appearing before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on separate firearm charges.

Lincoln Trotman, a 24-year-old miner of Guyhoc Park pleaded not guilty to the two charges which alleged that on September 24,2018 at Sussex Street, Albouystown he had a 9MM pistol along with 12 rounds of matching ammunition when is he not licenced firearm holder.

He was represented by attorney-at-law Clyde Forde who told the court that on the day in question his client was at the City Vibes Bar when someone threw the gun from upstairs and it landed next to the accused.

Police Prosecutor Warren Thornhill told the court that Trotman admitted ownership of the firearm when he was arrested by police.

Meanwhile, 40-year-old 4th Street, Alexander Village resident Troy Lowe was charged for having a .32 pistol along with 12 rounds of matching ammunition on September 24,2018 at Independence Boulevard.He denied both charges.

Police Prosecutor Thornhill told the court that on the day in question, police acting on a ‘tip-off’ went to Independent Boulevard and made contact with Lowe.

The ranks carried out a search on Lowe and found the gun stashed inside his crotch. Thornhill added that Lowe also confessed ownership of the firearm.

In objecting to bail in both cases, the prosecutor noted that both Trotman and Lowe are not licenced firearm holders. Trotman and Lowe were refused bail and had their matters adjourned until October 24,2018.