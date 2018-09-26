Beacon, Police advance to Limacol football semis

BEACON and Police FC are two teams through to the semi-finals of the third annual Limacol football tournament.

The duo had contrasting routes to the semis with the first game featuring Beacon opposing Riddim Squad

The above tournament continued last evening with a smashing start of the quarter-finals. Both games had patrons cheering their favourites to win. The results are as follows:

Christopher Garraway opened the scoring just after halftime for Beacon but that lead lasted two minutes as Wendell Joseph (57th) levelled things up.

Try as they might, neither team could break the deadlock and the game went down to penalties, where Beacon advanced 4-3.

In the second game, Police FC were able to overcome GFC 4-2 in an extra-time battle.

Rondel Peters (15th) gave GFC the start they wanted but Police were not about to go down without a fight as Manasseh Primo brought things level one minute later.

Marcus Wilson two minutes later restored the GFC lead and it was not until Lerone Charles scored in the 79th that scores were level again.

Heading into overtime, Police were able to withstand the run, scoring two more times through Charles (90+18) and Antonio Wallace (90+22).

Two more matches are carded for today, with Pouderoyen taking on Mahaica Determinators while Santos FC face Buxton Stars in the other quarterfinal.