Adams brothers bowl Essequibo into League lead

– beat Georgetown by 97 runs; East Bank also victorious

ESSEQUIBO brothers, left-arm spinners Anthony Adams and Ricardo Adams, were the main architects in their team’s convincing 97-run win over Georgetown in yesterday’s round of the GCB/GCI 50-over tournament.

The win greatly has greatly enhanced their chances of lifting this year’s title.

Playing at the Georgetown Cricket Club, the duo claimed eight wickets between them, and defended their 152 first-innings total with ease, restricting the City team to 55 all out in 24.1 overs, for their fourth straight win, and moving to 19 points.

Ricardo Adams claimed 4-16, while Anthony Adams took 4-26, in two excellent spells of spin bowling.

The Georgetown batsmen failed to fire as a batting unit, as the visitors’ bowlers were more than competent in the bowling department.

Earlier, Essequibo were restricted to 152 all out in 43.4 overs. Asked to bat first, four batsmen got starts, but failed to carry on.

Ricardo Adams (37), Mark Williams (28 not out), Kemol Savory (19) and Anthony Adams (18) were instrumental in taking them to the total.

It was a pretty good bowling effort by the hosts upfront, as spinners Rammal Lewis (3-24) and Steven Sankar (3-12) choked the opposition with their wily bowling.

However, it was Christopher Barnwell (2-31) and Qumar Torrington (1-40) who provided the early breakthroughs, removing both openers, Kevon Boodie (10) and Parmesh Parsotam, who also made 10, which set the demolition.

However, the run chase was not what the City team expected, based on their rich form of batsmen Leon Johnson and Barnwell. While the shot selections were somewhat careless, the spin of the Adams brothers proved very challenging.

Only Barnwell (21) and Dexter George (10 not out) reached double figures in a total batting meltdown. Left-arm spinner Akinie Adams and Joshua Jones collected the other two wickets.

Meanwhile, East Bank whipped Lower Corentyne by 122 runs at the Everest ground. Earlier a Ronaldo Alimohamed’s composed hundred laid the platform for East Bank’s total of 209 all out in 38 overs.

The all-rounder held the innings together with a boundary-laden 102 after East Bank were reduced to 45-3.

At the toss East Bank chose to bat but they lost opener Trevon Griffith who struck four fours in his 19 before he was removed by pacer Raun Johnson. A double run-out accounted for the demise of Yeudistir Persaud (10) and Deonarine Seegobin without scoring.

However, Vishaul Singh and Alimohamed joined forces, and consolidated nicely with the right dose of caution and aggression to bring the innings back on track.

The pair added 56 for the fourth-wicket, before left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul broke the partnership when he removed Singh for 30.

Despite the regular fall of wickets at the other end thereafter, Alimohamed was allowed to blossom during that period. Permaul, took three other wickets, to finish with 4-29, along with Kassim Khan, who had a wicket,

He muscled nine sixes and brought up his hundred with his seventh four before he was the removed by Nial Smith. Kassim Khan was the other successful bowler after wrapping up the innings.

In the run chase, Lower Corentyne’s batting let them down, as they were bundled out for just 77 in 19.3 overs.

Gavin Singh and Trevon France swept aside the opposition batting, with two inspired spells of bowling, France finished with figures of 4-4, while Singh ended with figures of 4-16.

Alimohamed (1-28), and Keon Morris (1-27), were the other bowlers with a wicket apiece. Four top order Lower Corentyne batsmen shown signs of promise, but failed to apply themselves.

Kelvon Anderson (20), Junior Sinclair (16), Jonathan Foo (11), and Devon Clements (10), were the principle scorers.

The tournament concludes tomorrow.