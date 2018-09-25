Rose Hall Town Bakewell crush Fyrish Cricket Club to win historic final

… BCB completes seven tournaments for 2018.

RESIDENTS of Fyrish and surrounding villages came out in their numbers last Sunday as the quiet village hosted its first-ever Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) final.

The entire ground was packed to capacity despite the fact that the visiting Rose Hall Town Bakewell team easily defeated the home team Fyrish Cricket Club by 95 runs.

That final was the third zone final to be organised by the BCB, following Upper Corentyne and New Amsterdam/Canje. The tournament was sponsored by Sueria Manufacturing Inc under its popular Magic Moments brand.

Fyrish Cricket Club won the toss and to the surprise of Rose Hall Town Bakewell team, elected to field first. Rose Hall Town Bakewell’s opening pair of Kevin and Junior Sinclair, started like a house on fire as they tore into the Fyrish bowling attack.

The pair added 50 runs in just 4.3 overs while the 100 came up in the 9th over. National Under-19 player Kevin Sinclair was first to be dismissed, bowled by Yogindra Chinapen for 60 off 27 balls, with the scores at 104 in the tenth over.

Fellow National player Junior Sinclair was then run-out for 40 after he and Surendra Kissoonlall found themselves in the same crease.

Promising National junior player Kevlon Anderson and Kissoonlall then batted well to add 100 in 8 overs. Anderson struck a polished 57 with eight boundaries and three huge sixes.

The elegant Kissoonlall struck five sweetly-timed boundaries and two huge sixes to support Anderson, after he struggled to get the ball off the square early in his innings.

Keith Simpson 5 not out and Jonathan Rampersaud 2 not out were at the crease when the overs expired as Rose Hall Town Bakewell ended on 218 for four. Avenash Rengasmi 3 for 41 and Yogindra Chinapen were the successful bowlers for Fyrish.

Needing to score 219 from 20 overs to clinch the Lower Corentyne leg in front of their adoring home fans, Fyrish raced to 34 without loss in 3 overs before medium pacer Kevlon Anderson bowled Yogindra Chinapen (14) then had fellow opener Younghan Gurdayal (8) caught by Mahendra Gopilall to leave Fyrish at 40 for 2.

Former National youth player Javed Mohamed then tore into off-spinner Kevin Sinclair, as he took 21 runs from the 8th over and together with Aushramanie Shrikissoon added 40 for the 3rd wicket in just 3.2 overs before they both fell to leave Fyrish in trouble.

Mohamed was caught at deep cover by Mahendra Gopilall, trying to hit Sinclair for another six while Shrikissoon was caught off Junior Sinclair for 28. No other Fyrish batsman reached double figures as Kevlon Anderson 2 for 30, Sylus Tyndall 2 for 31, Junior Sinclair 3 for 10 and Keith Simpson 2 for 8 bowled well on the small ground. Fyrish Cricket Club were dismissed for 123 in the 17th over.

An emotional BCB president Hilbert Foster hailed Fyrish Village and the Cricket Club for being wonderful hosts and committed the BCB to organising finals at non-traditional venues across Berbice in an effort to promote cricket.

He urged the defeated finalists to be proud of themselves and to use the experience of being in a final as an inspiration to greater heights.

The Lower Corentyne Magic Moments Final was the seventh hosted by the BCB in one month as it strives to successfully complete 22 tournaments at all levels by the December 31, 2018.

Foster also hailed the support of Mr Frank Sanichara, CEO of Sueria Manufacturing Inc. The Magic Moments 20/20 tournament includes zone finals in Upper Corentyne, West Berbice, New Amsterdam/Canje and Lower Corentyne.

To date, No. 48 Challengers have won the Upper Corentyne title, Young Warriors Cricket Club defeated Rose Hall Canje to clinch the New Amsterdam/Canje league, while the final of the West Berbice Zone would be played shortly. The winning team, runners-up and man-of-the-final Kevlon Anderson received cash prizes and trophies from the BCB.

The vibrant Berbice Board will next host the final of the 2018 Elizabeth Styles Under-21 tournament this Saturday September 29 2018 at the historic Port Mourant Cricket ground.

Arch rivals Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets will play Blairmont Community Centre in the Under-21 final.