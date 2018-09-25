PM Modi visit confirmed for December

…contract awarded for works at Indian Immigration Monument

INDIA’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, state visit to Guyana is confirmed for December and government is pushing to complete the construction of the Indian Immigration Monument, Palmyra Region Six, in time for the occasion.

“I don’t have the details but I know he [the Prime Minister] is coming sometime early in December and that of course; the Indian Monument at Palmyra we’re working very seriously to ensure that, that monument is completed. Not only in the original format in which it came but we’re also doing some extensive work to make sure that it is something that is fitting for the Prime Minister to be able to come and see when he gets here,” State Minister, Joseph Harmon told a post Cabinet media briefing on Monday.

Harmon announced that a $38M contract has been awarded for the construction of the visitor’s gallery and security hut at the monument, which recommenced works on the base last month following the collapse of the initial platform last year April.

This work represents lot four of eight lots that the scope of works for the project was sub-divided into. Lot one represented the construction of monument foundation, base and podium; while Lot two entailed the construction of roadway, internal drains, perimeter walkway and parking area and Lot three covered the construction of the fencing and internal walkway.

Lot one was awarded to Raffik and Sons General Building Contractors for a sum of G$28,643,897, while Lot Two was awarded to A&A Engineering Services for a sum of G$34,867,217.

In honour of the continued relationship between the two nations, this monument was gifted to the Government of Guyana by the Government of the Republic of India as a symbol of cultural and historical celebration.

The 12×12 monument is sculpted in bronze, weighing some 17 tonnes, and is a visual representation of ordinary Indian people in routine everyday life, with each bearing a significant artifact as an ode to the continued traditions brought by our forefathers from India, translated to current livelihood and practices by Guyanese today.

According to reports, $97 million had been allocated for the building of the structure upon which the monument would be placed. The actual donated monument is said to have cost some US$150,000.