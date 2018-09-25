Pensioner killed in Cornelia Ida accident

A 71-year-old security guard of Lot 1 Public Road, Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara (WCD), was killed on Monday morning after a vehicle struck him on the Cornelia Ida Public Road.

Police said that the pedestrian, Realino Santiago, was struck down at around 08:45hrs on Monday morning after a motorcar bearing registration PVV982, which was being driven by a 21-year-old resident of Anna Catherina, WCD, drove into him.

Investigations revealed that the car was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the road when the pedestrian who was reportedly crossing the road from south to north, was struck down.

He was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital by the driver of the car but succumbed shortly after whilst receiving treatment. The body is presently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination. The driver, who passed a breathalyzer test, is in custody assisting with the investigation.