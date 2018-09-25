Cop caught on camera stealing mobile phone

…. case dismissed after victim declines testimony

The Guyana Police Force in its efforts to weed out dishonest and corrupt members on Monday charged a police constable stationed on the Essequibo Coast with simple larceny of a Samsung cellular phone valued $119,000.

The offence occurred on September 18, 2018 at Double ‘D’ Mall situated on the Charity Public Road where the victim operates a food business.

The phone belonged to Angelena Byrne of Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast.

Reports indicate that the accused policeman along with a colleague, who were both fully dressed in uniform, entered the business and picked up the phone which was left on a table.They promptly exited the building.

The matter was reported to the police and a review of the Close Circuit Television (CCTV) footage in the building caught the dishonest cop in the act.

Based on legal advice obtained the police constable John Small, 23, of Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara, alone was charged.

He appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Charity Magistrate’s Court Monday and the case was dismissed after the victim offered no evidence against the constable who is still a probationer.

Both constables have since been transferred pending a decision by the Commissioner of Police in respect of their retention in the force.