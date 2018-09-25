‘Cayenne’ to stand trial for murder of the mother of his child

After three years of undergoing a Preliminary Inquiry, 59-year-old Alan Sim was on Tuesday committed to stand trial at the High Court for the murder of the mother of his daughter.

Sim, called ‘Cayenne’ of 860 Paradise Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was committed by Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

The allegation against Sim reads that on Monday, November 23,2015 at Georgetown, he murdered Mellisa Skeete, called Lisa was a member of staff of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

According to the prosecution facts the murder accused and the deceased shared a child together.

It was further related that the woman worked at the GPHC as a dispatcher, and that on the day in question, Sim picked her up from work at about 15:00h in his motorcar bearing registration PRR6801.

About 30 minutes later, the woman was found in the vicinity of Carmichael Street, bleeding profusely from several stab wounds about her body. She was rushed to the GPHC, where she succumbed while receiving treatment.

An investigation was launched and the accused was arrested. Under caution, he reportedly admitted to the offence, and his car was found on five days later with the passenger seat replaced.

On November 25,2015 Sim turned himself in to the police at the Alberttown Police Station after news surfaced that he had allegedly stabbed and killed the mother of his three-year-old daughter.

Sim is alleged to have stabbed Skeete eight times about her body, and to have pushed her out of his car on Carmichael Street, Georgetown. A post-mortem revealed that a single stab wound inflicted to Skeete’s stomach was “too deep”, and was responsible for her death.

Skeete’s relatives allege that she had shared an “on-and-off” relationship with Sim for more than ten years, during which time she had been constantly abused and controlled by him, although he is married. She had finally decided to end the abusive affair when tragedy struck.