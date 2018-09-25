Cabinet approves appointment of several high commissioners, ambassadors

CABINET has approved the appointments of several high commissioners and ambassadors to Guyana, Minister of State Joseph Harmon announced on Monday.

He told reporters during post-Cabinet press briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency, that Cabinet met last Tuesday and signalled its approval for the appointments of the high level officials.

High Commissioner of the Republic of Zambia to Guyana, Alfreda Chielkwa Kansembe Mwamba is among the diplomats given the greenlight. High Commissioner Mwamba’s appointment is expected to strengthen the relations that have existed between Zambia and

Guyana since the establishment of diplomatic relations in February 1971.

Cabinet also approved the appointment of Abena Pokua Adompim Busia as the High Commissioner of the Republic of Ghana to Guyana. Minister Harmon said that Guyana and Ghana established diplomatic relations on May 14, 1979, and it is anticipated that this appointment will further strengthen relations between the two nations and foster heightened levels of cooperation in the political, economic and social fields.

Cabinet also consented to the appointment of Nicolai Prytz as the non-resident Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to Guyana. Minister Harmon said that Ambassador Prytz’s appointment will serve to enhance the existing relations between the two nations, and it will provide the opportunity to further explore areas of collaboration and cooperation.

The appointment of Stanislav Vidovic as the non-resident Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia to Guyana was also announced, and is expected to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.

Cabinet greenlighted, too, the appointment of Her Excellency, Mrs. Sandra Lang Linkensederova as the non-resident Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Guyana. Minister Harmon said that this appointment will serve to intensify relations between Guyana and the Czech Republic in political, economic, social and technical affairs.

The Minister of State also announced that Her Excellency, Ms. Marichu B. Mauro has been appointed as the non-resident Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to Guyana. The two countries established diplomatic ties on August 25, 2008 and, the Minister said that he expects that this appointment will strengthen those relations and provide the opportunity to further explore areas of co-operation.

Additionally, His Excellency, Mr. Datuk Lim Juay Jin has been appointed as the non-resident Ambassador of Malaysia to Guyana, the Minister of State said. Guyana and Malaysia have a long history of diplomatic relations that dates back to 1974. They have collaborated in the areas of science, business and many other fields and it is expected that this appointment will result in the development of enhanced relations between the two countries.