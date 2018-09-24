West Indies head coach Stuart Law resigns

(Windiescricket)-Stuart Law has resigned as Head Coach of the WINDIES Men’s team to take on a new role in January 2019.

Law, who took over as Head Coach in February 2017, leaves after guiding the Test team to series wins against Zimbabwe and Bangladesh and the ODI team through the ICC World Cup Qualifiers and into the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Law also oversaw the first WINDIES Test Match win in England for 17 years with a five-wicket win at Headingley.

Law will continue in his role for the upcoming away series against India and Bangladesh and will leave to join Middlesex CCC in the New Year.