Speeding caused E’bo fatal accident

SPEEDING was the main reason for the head-on collision last Friday at Jibb village, Essequibo Coast, that claimed the lives of Corwin Paul, 38; Tristiana Joseph,19; and her six-month-old baby Javon Joseph.

A police source disclosed that community health worker Corwin Paul was speeding when he lost control of his car as he was approaching a bridge that separates the villages Jibb and Paradise.

The driver of the motor pickup was proceeding east along the northern side of the Jib Public Toad, while motor car PSS 2174 was proceeding in the opposite direction at a fast rate of speed. As both vehicles approached the bridge which separates Jibb and Paradise, the driver of the motor car lost control and collided with the front centre portion of the pickup on the northern side of the road. As a result of the collision, both driver and occupants received injuries; they were picked up by public-spirited persons and rushed to Suddie Public Hospital.

Corwin Paul, along with the six-month-old baby, was pronounced dead on arrival, while the mother Tristiana Joseph later succumbed to her injuries. She and her baby were said to be living at Dredge Creek, Lower Pomeroon River.

Reports are that Paul was taking Joseph to Charity when the tragic accident occurred. The bodies are currently at the Suddie mortuary awaiting a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the 80-year-old driver of the motor pick-up, Adam Barakat, is in police custody as police continue their investigation into the accident.