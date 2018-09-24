Man arrested after dropping gun outside Albouystown night club

Police have arrested a Guyhoc Park man, who allegedly dropped a gun with matching rounds outside a night club at Sussex and Hogg Streets, Albouystown early Monday morning.

According to the police, ‘A’ Division ranks of the force acted on information received and proceeded to the location around 03:20hrs on Monday.They observed a male standing on Sussex Street in front of the club.

Police said as the patrol, which was commanded by a Corporal, approached the individual, he quickly dropped an object which was immediately retrieved and found to be an unlicensed 9MM Glock pistol with twelve (12) live matching rounds.

The suspect, 24, a labourer of Guyhoc Park, Georgetown, was promptly arrested and is being processed for court.