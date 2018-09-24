Get the voters out

– GECOM’s CEO urges LGE contestants ahead on Nov. 12 polls

THE Chief Elections Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Keith Lowenfield, has urged candidates to encourage residents in the various constituencies to cast their vote during the Local Government Elections (LGE) on November 12, 2018.

“We only run the elections, as far as numbers go, the parties, voluntary groups and individual candidates should bring out their constituency numbers,” said Lowenfield in an invited comment on Thursday, when candidates turned out in their numbers to submit their nominees for the upcoming elections.

At the March 2016 LGE, approximately 507,633 persons were registered to vote for representatives of three political parties, 17 voluntary groups and 63 individual candidates in a mixed system of Proportional Representation and First-Past-the-Post.

“They should make a Herculean effort to have the constituencies out in large numbers this year,” he said, adding that GECOM is as prepared as it can be for the elections.

Despite the “noises” about funding, he said the commission will be spending the money that is available to them to ensure that the elections are held smoothly.

According to Lowenfield, GECOM is in good stead so far with conduct, notwithstanding money and issues before the court.

One of the first major phases of the LGEs, Nominations Day, was successfully completed and candidates expressed confidence in the process.

“I think it is a good day, people have responded in their numbers….I think we are doing alright…the stakeholders are attuned to elections being run in a stipulated period, so it is good for GECOM,” said Lowenfield.

The major political parties, voluntary groups and individual candidates will be contesting for a place at the decision-making table within the 80 Local Authority Areas (LAAs).

On Thursday, a total of 61 political parties, voluntary groups and individuals were expected to submit their lists of nominees to the offices of returning officers within the LAAs.

According to a list from the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), there were only 33 independent candidates nationwide. The major parties reportedly dominated the submissions.