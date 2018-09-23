Over 50 horses on show today

OVER 50 of the country’s top racehorses will compete against one another today in the Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club (RCMTC) one-day horse race meet at the club’s track Alness, Corentyne, Berbice.

Six races are listed for the day and reports from the organisers have indicated that, a highly anticipated day of racing is in the making.

Among the horses entered already are: Seven Dust, Lucky Star, Not this Time, Mary Ann, Orion, Party Time, Kentucky Woman, Slim Shady and Gypsie Princess.

The feature event is for horses classified H and Lower over 1200m for a winning purse of $300 000 and trophy.

The other events listed are for J and Lower horses over a distance of 1200m with a first prize of $160 000 and trophy. The event for 2-Year-Old Maiden animals carries a winning prize of $100 000 and trophy over 1000m.

The horses classified L1 and Lower will be competing for a winner’s take of $100 000 and a trophy over 1200m. There is an event for L2 and Lower animals also over 1200m with the winner taking home $70 000 and a trophy.

The other event is another 1200m affair for the L3 and Lower animals for a first prize of $50 000 and a trophy. There will be trophies and other incentives for outstanding individual performers.

Race time is 12:00hrs.