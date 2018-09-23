GFF donates football cleats to Indigenous Heritage Sports and Baramita community

AS Guyana observes Indigenous Heritage Month, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has made presentations to the Indigenous Heritage Sports and the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs on behalf of the community of Baramita in Region One respectively.

The GFF delivered 10 pairs of cleats to the Heritage Sports at the commencement of the said event held at Everest Cricket Club ground while six footballs were presented at the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs.

In handing over the cleats to the Heritage Sports, president Wayne Forde said requests were made and GFF was happy to contribute to the cause. He said that Minister Garrido-Lowe had made some representation that some of the athletes were short of boots so it’s our pleasure to donate some boots.”

Meanwhile, in receiving the balls on behalf of the Baramita community, yesterday, Mervyn Williams, Vice-President and Adviser to the Honourable Minister Sydney Allicock, said the U-15 team will be the beneficiaries.

A total of 17 football teams will be featured in this year’s Heritage Sports, including both male and female. The Port Kaituma male football team will be defending their title while the female team from Paruima village will also seek to emerge winners in this year’s tournament.

The 2018 Indigenous Heritage Sports will feature a cross-section of sports including cricket, swimming, archery and football.