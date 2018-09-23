Fyrish cricket ground to host first-ever final today

HISTORY will be created today when the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) hosts a cricket final at the Fyrish cricket ground for the first time ever.

The final will be contested by Rose Hall Town Bakewell and Fyrish cricket teams. President of the BCB, Hilbert Foster, stated that the Board is passionate about taking cricket to every corner of Berbice.

The final is the third to be hosted by the board under the Magic Moments brand.

Rose Hall Town Bakewell team are expected to start as strong favourites. They would be led by Kevin Sinclair and will be supported by a strong batting lineup that includes Kevlon Anderson, Surendra Kissoonlall, Junior Sinclair, Chanderpaul Govindan, Jonathan Rampersaud, Vidal Crandon, Keith Simpson and Damien Vantull.

Pacers Vantull, Simon Lawson and Sylus Tyndall would spearhead the bowling along with off-spinners Junior and Kevin Sinclair, Jonathan Rampersuad and left-arm spinner Keith Simpson.

Much is not known of Fyrish, but the fact that they defeated second division powerhouse Chesney by five wickets in the semifinals means that they cannot be underestimated. They would be spearheaded by Javed Mohamed, Imran Ally, Avinash Deonarine, A. Srikissoon, V. Goordial and Munilall Shirdyal.