UK security specialist reform training ramps up

BRITISH security experts here working on the Security Sector Reform Plan have been ramping up training for police ranks.

The training is being conducted by the UK-based firm, Public Administration International (PAI). Facilitators are Paul Mathias and Andrew Odell. Currently, workshops are being held and are aimed at identifying the needs and constraints of the force’s performance, capacity, design and implementation of a Human Resource Management Plan and Performance Assessment Framework for the GPF.

The police force now under the command of Commissioner Leslie James, seeks to adopt the vision of President David Granger of a “Service with Integrity” force, aimed at renewing, strengthening and regaining the trust and support of the people of Guyana. The two British consultants this week held a one-day training workshop with several officers. The consultants have already met with the police commissioner, his deputies, members of the force’s Performance Group and heads of several key departments.

They are also scheduled to visit several police divisions to hold discussions with police and stakeholders, as well as with members of several constitutional bodies and the Guyana Human Rights Association, among others; all with a view of: (1) Gathering of information and assessment for their inception and diagnostic reports (2) Developing with the GPF, the Human Resource Management Plan and Performance Assessment Framework and (3) To have a two-week training course and one-day workshop.

When contacted, police spokesman Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan, said the Security Sector Reform Action Plan (SSRAP) is part of efforts to take corrective action by implementing new measures in the Force

In explaining the overarching results, the superintendent said the training is to provide operational capacity of the force, from the provision of a uniformed response to serious crimes, forensics, crime intelligence and traffic policing to the strengthening of policy-making across the security sector to make it more transparent, effective and better coordinated.

In recognition that much of the work already conducted has begun to reflect a reformed security sector, Ramlakhan said that the UK security experts Paul Mathias and Andrew Odell are assisting in strengthening the professional leadership and strategic planning of the GPF.