Too much fertiliser on the ‘greens’

Dear Editor,

I AM calling on the minister of agriculture or whoever is responsible for the safety of the citizens of this country, to conduct regular inspections to determine how many chemicals are being used by farmers to spray their crops before they are allowed to sell them to consumers.

Last Wednesday, September 13, 2018, I purchased a piece of pumpkin at Bourda Market. It was a freshly-cut piece; it was to be cooked the next day. Editor, to my horror, the next day this piece of pumpkin was showing signs as if it were rotten; it was all mushy and dripping, as if it were melting, and it had a slight stench.

A few days later, that is on Saturday, September 16, I was at a friend’s house and we were chatting from one thing to another. I couldn’t believe my ears when she first raised the topic of purchasing pumpkin at Bourda Market. She has relatives from overseas, and they wanted to eat pumpkin, and the very thing that happened to the piece of pumpkin I bought, the exact same thing happened with the piece she had purchased. And she told me that it was stink!

Something must be done to stop the overuse of chemicals on our greens, fruits and vegetables. The nations’ health is at risk and in grave danger. Now I am experiencing fear, and am hesitant to buy these things.

The consumers’ plight is one that needs fixing urgently. Apple Cider Vinegar is touted as something that lowers cholesterol, and I have proven this to be true with all the brands.

Now, one of the brands, Braggs, is being hailed as the champion brand, when all work.

All the brands of 16 fluid-ounce were being sold between for $400 to $600, Braggs included. Now, because of this gimmick about Braggs, this 16-fluid-ounce bottle is now $1,642 at Bounty, and the price has skyrocketed to around that same price at Survival Supermarket.

Editor, is there a consumer-protection programme? If the price of this brand were raised, shouldn’t it be about $100 or $200 more? A staggering $1,000 has been added to it, and no one seems to be disturbed about it.

I am calling on the authorities to check out what is happening at these supermarkets. Can these people just up prices to those ridiculously high levels?

I have used different brands, and my cholesterol dropped. People, you don’t need to be duped into purchasing something that is way too expensive, when the other brands work just fine.

Regards,

K. Elliot