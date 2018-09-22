Big parties ready for LGE challenge in New Amsterdam

While there were no independent groups, vying to contest the Local Government Elections within the New Amsterdam Municipality, a lone individual, Seymour Garfield Mortimer Solomon, had taken up the challenge, to contest for a seat at the Municipal Council within Constituency 7 (Overwinning /Glasgow) district.

Canvassing under the name, ‘Youths for Today,’ the sportsman’s focus will be on the younger generation, which he believes, remains neglected and rejected as they are captured by crime and narcotics. He is optimistic that his approach, which will include sports, information technology and vocational training, will lure the youths.

Meanwhile, the main political rivals A Partnership for National Unity [APNU] and People’s Progressive Party/ Civic [PPP/C], had their representatives lurking outside of the offices of Guyana Elections Commission as early as 22: 00hrs on Thursday, so as to be the first group to present their respective list of candidates. While it was rumoured in the PPP/C camp, that the APNU comrades had a nearby school guard uplift the number one chit, so as to allow them to present their documents first, coalition member, Patricia Lynch vehemently denied the allegation, saying that her colleagues had a shift system during the grave yard hours and it was during those hours a lone member of the opposition party was seen traversing the roadway with an umbrella.

That aside, the APNU list, experienced some challenges, which were quickly resolved. It was observed that when the list of candidates was posted outside the office of the Returning Officer just before noon, Constituency Three, which comprised of one of the largest electoral bloc namely Vryman’s Erven, Stanleytown, Savannah, and Mount Sinai, was missing. It was just before 14:00hrs that APNU regional representative and other members were seen hurrying into the GECOM’s compound at Princess Elizabeth Road, in New Amsterdam. Thereafter a complete list, with new faces are now expected to represent the seven constituencies, were mounted.

Meanwhile, the People’s Progressive Party headed by Regional Chairman David Armogan made their appearance with flags waving. A new face amongst the opposition party was Mr. Vincent Loncke, who ran independently at the last Local Government Election in 2016. On that occasion, he had related to the Guyana Chronicle, that neither of the political parties had done anything for the township and that he was optimistic that he could have returned the town to its former glory.

For the Alliance for Change representative, Donna Mathoo after presenting the party’s list said they will be contesting all the areas except Constituency Two (Mount Sinai , Central and North). Their list of candidates includes Phillip Carrington, Vaughn Trapp, Leon Daphness, Denise Daniels, Devindra Sookraj, and Camille Cox. For their part, the United Republican Party representative, Moute Jeff Roberts, a former boxer presented a list on behalf of his party. He described the process as smooth and efficient.

Also expected to present a list of its respective candidates were the Guyana National Congress and United Party for National Growth and Development. However, they were a no show at the close of the process at 14:00hrs. The Municipality of New Amsterdam, is divided into seven constituencies namely Queenstown /Fort Ordinance, Mount Sinai North and Central, Vryman’s Erven/ Stanleytown/ Savannah Park Mount Sinai South, Stanleytown South and East/ Stanleytown 37/43,Pope Street , Smythtown / Pope Street/ Vryheid Street, and Overwinning/ Glasgow Village.