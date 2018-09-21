Worship experience of a lifetime as Cobbs delivers!

IT WAS the worship experience of a lifetime for thousands last Friday night when Tasha Cobbs and her band touched down at the Providence National Stadium, to finally deliver what many had waited some three months for.

Jumping on stage just after 23:30hrs, sporting a Guyana flag headband with her hair in pigtails, the Grammy award-winning singer got the ball rolling with her upbeat song “I’m Getting Ready”.

Not surprisingly of course, her hour and a half performance eventually came to a close with yet another flawless execution of her signature Billboard Gospel No 1, “Break Every Chain”.

Prior to Cobbs and company getting out on stage, it was the ministering of Pastor Sean Sobers and his band’s vibrant performance that got the crowd warmed up with some jumping and clapping.

The night also saw performances by a number of local artistes including performances by Sean English, Melissa Vandeyar, Mariam Williams and others.

The night even saw an appearance by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, who came on stage to wish the concert-goers a good night and promote national unity.

Chairperson of the event, Alain Scott, tried his best to keep the thousands in attendance jovial as they became anxious in their wait to hear Cobbs hit those high notes, the way only she can.

It was obvious that the crowd was eager for Cobbs to get on stage. They had already waited some three months after the concert was postponed from its original June 8 date.

Nothing compared to the mood of the crowd when Cobbs hit the stage. Those in VIP who were grateful for their chairs earlier, quickly discarded them and got on their feet to welcome Cobbs to the stage.

Cobbs took the crowd through a number of her hits from her three major-label albums, interchanging between upbeat songs that had the crowd jumping, and heartfelt, soulful worship songs.

There was a particularly moving experience during her performance of her single “Fill Me Up” where she took a moment to “church” for a bit and prophesied to the crowd.

But that was Cobbs’ only prophetic moment of the night.

Taking a moment to make a speech, Cobbs spoke of Guyana’s oncoming oil wealth and noted that it will be a good time for the country.