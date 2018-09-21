Unrepresented man changes plea in attempted murder charge

QUINCY Henry, 32, called ‘fix it’, who is facing charges for two alternative counts of wounding, was on Tuesday remanded by Justice Brassington Reynolds to ensure that he shows up for the hearing of his trial.

State Prosecutors, Tiffini Lyken and Seeta Bishundial on presenting the indictment before the court, stated that on September 20, 2015, in the county of Demerara, Henry allegedly attempted to murder Troy Hughes Bacchus called ‘Fletcher.’

In the alternative count, the accused allegedly wounded Bacchus with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, or to maim, disfigure or disable him.

Henry, who claims to be hearing-impaired, pleaded not guilty to both charges. However, the Judge did not proceed with his trial since he showed up unrepresented. He was given until Thursday morning to retain counsel, and his trial will commence.

In the meanwhile, Justice Reynolds indicated that he will keep the accused so as to ensure that he is present for the remaining of his trial, since no relative appeared on his behalf, he has no fixed address, nor does he own a phone/contact number. ‘Fix it’ tried to assure the judge that he will be present but Justice Reynolds was adamant to retain him to prevent further delays of the case.

Court convened on Thursday to commence Henry’s trial. However, Henry showed up unrepresented again, but this time he requested to change his plea. He pleaded guilty to the count of attempted murder and the State accepted his changed plea.

Justice Reynolds requested that a probation report be prepared for Henry. The probation report along with the summary of the facts, plea of mitigation and sentencing, will be heard at the next court date on October 8, 2018.