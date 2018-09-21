Hardware Depot makes donation to BCB

THE Hardware Depot recently donated a quantity of raincoats to the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), as part of the company’s corporate responsibility.

Sarah Singh, daughter of the Hardware Depot Managing Director, Bonny Singh, made the donation to president of the BCB, Hilbert Foster, at a simple presentation ceremony at the business entity Charlotte Street, Georgetown head office.

Foster expressed gratitude to the management and staff of the Hardware Depot for their investment into Berbice cricket.

He assured the company that the donation would be used for the intended purpose. He also stated that the BCB is open to partnership with other major companies across Guyana, as it strives to make sure that cricket in the Ancient County remains the best on and off the cricket field.

The clubs expected to benefit from this initiative are: Albion, Port Mourant, Skeldon, Rose Hall Town, Rose Hall Canje Welfare, Blairmont, Bush Lot, Cotton Tree, Kendall’s Union, No.73, Fyrish, Jai Hind and Tamarind Root.

Foster stated that the board is currently working on a proposal to obtain at least three pitch covers by the middle of next year.

Meanwhile, Singh stated that he was delighted to assist the game in Berbice, as he strongly believes in using sports as an alternative to a life on the road. He also expressed confidence that the relationship between the BCB and the Hardware Depot would be successful, while Haniff indicated that he is very impressed by the administration of the BCB.

By the end of October this year, the BCB is expected to successfully complete 15 of the 22 tournaments it has committed itself for 2018.