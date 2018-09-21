GMR&SC ‘Ignite’ set for November 10, 11

THE Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) has announced ‘Ignite’ as the final leg of the Seaboard Marine Caribbean Motor Racing Championships (CMRC) 2018.

Billed for November 10 and 11 at the South Dakota Circuit, the event is expected to see the culmination of the 2018 championship for the Groups 1-5 as well as the Superstocks and SR3 radicals.

Chronicle Sport confirmed that competition is set to come from Barbados, Trinidad and Jamaica, with CAMS (Canadian American Motor Sports) also expected.

Though, internationally, no one has definitely confirmed participation from the regional partners, drivers who are competing for Championships are expected to headline their groups.

Marc Gill of Trinidad is expected as he looks to retain his Group Two title. So too is defending champion Mark Thompson.

Group Three’s Ronald Wortman is also expected from Trinidad as he gets ready to lift his inaugural title.

The event is also expected to see the culmination of the local classes including the Superstock motorcycles.

The club is expected to launch the event within days, with just over six weeks remaining till D-Day.