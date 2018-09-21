Freedom Life Ministries Worship Extravaganza on next Friday

Popular Princes Street Church, Freedom Life Ministries is promising a life changing experience come next Friday, September 28, if you turn up for the annual Worship Extravanganza Season 6, an occasion to celebrate God.

The event will be featuring the performances of famed local gospel artiste Kester D, African band “Peks”, and singer Rashley Joseph. The worship experience will be delivered by Glory to Glory Worshipers.

“It’s to bring deliverance to the lives and souls of persons. So that persons who are broken hearted can come and have a life changing experience,” remarked one of the organisers, Lucia Harlequin.

The night will also feature dances and dramatic presentations,that are sure to help you connect with the spirit.

According to Harlequin the concert is about getting the message out there that anyone is worthy of being in the presence of God, so any and everyone is welcome to Freedom Life Ministries.

“Anybody can come and be blessed and have an encounter with God, we don’t look down on anyone, when you come you are someone in the Kingdom of God so you are someone at Freedom Life Ministries,” she said.

The event was initiated six years ago on the support of the Church’s first lady Pastor Delight Uwagboe and her husband Bishop (Prophet) Joel Uwagboe.