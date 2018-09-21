Buzzing this Weekend

There’s a lot to do this weekend and the top of the list is the annual Hosanna concert on at the National Cultural Centre. So get out there and have some fun! Don’t be cooped up at home!

Today

It’s here again, the sought out after yearly Afro-Praise concert “Hosanna” at the National Cultural Centre! This year featuring for the first time a red carpet event, ministries from Saiku from Guyana, Mic Dada from NewYork/Nigeria, music from different African Countries performed by Peks Band and lots more. This concert is FREE ONLY with possession of a complimentary pass from any of their pickup locations.

It’s Cocktails and Beer Happy Hour at 704 Sports Bar from 19:00hrs-20:00hrs, so head down and cash in on 50 percent off your next drink!

Tomorrow

Cacique Toastmasters Club cordially invites you to the “Humorous Speech and Evaluation Contest at the Conference Room at the National Library! Admission: Free

The Vintage Wine Bar, Restaurant & Lounge presents Saturday Fete and Karaoke. This and every Saturday you can expect something exciting to be happening at The Vintage! Keep checking our page for updates on themes and specials!

Sunday

If you missed last Sunday night’s Marvelous Sundays at Club Blue Iguana then you missed one of the best Sunday night parties in a long while. It continues this Sunday, with the same great vibes, drinks specials and great atmosphere. Music by Stereo Sonic, Determined Family and DJ Energy the Party King. Everyone FREE before 23:00hrs