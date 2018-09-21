BCB/RHTY&SC to host Nazir memorial cricket tournament

THE Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) and the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club (RHTY&SC) will be hosting a one-day cricket tournament for eight second-division teams in the Ancient County in memory of the late Naeem Nasir.

The tournament is billed for October 7, at the Area ‘H’ Ground, and will be a five over-a-side knockout format.

The teams scheduled to play are: Tamarind Root, Fyrish, Courtland, Jai Hind, Belvedere United, Albion, Whim and Rose Hall Town Bakewell. The winning team will take home $100 000 and a trophy.

President of the BCB, Hilbert Foster, said Nasir, the founder the giant Bakewell Bakery, who died on the October 9, 2012, was a passionate supporter of sports and a true believer in Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club.

Foster noted that the club, and by extension Berbice cricket, will forever be grateful to Bakewell since its sponsorship assisted in the development of players like Esaun and Royston Crandon, Assad Fudadin, Delbert Hicks, Shemaine Campbelle, Erva Giddings, Clinton Pestano, Eon Hooper, Kevlon Anderson, Shabika Gajnabi, Dominique Rikhi, Renwick Batson, Khemraj Mahadeo, Shailendra Shameer, Murphy La Rose and Abdel Fudadin who all played for Berbice and Guyana at different levels.

Bakewell’s General Manager Rajin Ganga, in brief remarks noted that he was greatly impressed by the outstanding work of the club and board, and as such is a privilege to work along with both organisations.

Bakewell, he stated, has full confidence in the organising skills of the BCB.