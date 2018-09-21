Attorney Ryan Crawford released on own recognizance

…represented by 11 lawyers

Magistrate Peter Hugh placed Attorney-at-law Ryan Crawford on his own recognisance after the prosecutor, Inspector Shavion Jupiter did not object to bail when the man appeared at the vigilance Magistrate’s court.

Crawford,who independently addressed a police corporal on September 13 ,2018 in an expletive-laden tirade brought along eleven lawyers to defend him against the charges that the police laid against him on the advice of the Director of Public prosecution.

The charges filed against him included obscene language,riotous behaviour, prohibition of tinted glass, failure to produce driver’s license and unfit motor vehicle.

The matter which was initially set to be called in the Mahaica Magistrate court was shifted to the Vigilance Magistrate as the former court did not sit today, Friday.

However, the usually courtesy which is extended to lawyers who show up at court to represent clients were not immediately granted to the lawyers for Crawford by the magistrate.

He informed them that he would first like to complete his matters which were filed in the Vigilance Magisterial District before moving on to the matters which were filed in the Mahaica Magisterial District and shifted to Vigilance.

During that period, Crawford and his lawyers had to wait. He was neatly dressed in his dark blue tuxedo and sky blue shirt and leather brown shoes.

Crawford did not speak with the press when approached for a comment but his lead attorney SanjivDatadin did.

He said that they felt frustrated having gone to Mahaica then Cove and John before finally arriving at the Vigilance Magistrate court for the matter.

He was asked if he thought it was a deliberate effort to frustrate him and his team but he could not say.

On the day in question, a police corporal pulled over the attorney to carry out a “routine” check of his documents when the lawyer let loose on him a barrage of expletives and bluntly refused to cooperate or follow any of the instruction which the police were asking him to comply with.

He subsequently drove off before boasting that he does not care what the police does and that nothing can happen to him.Today the lawyers would not confirm if they were being paid to represent the Crawford or they are doing so pro-bono.

The matter will be called again on October 10,2018 at the Mahaica Magistrate Court.