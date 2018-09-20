Western Tigers in hunt of second-place GFF Elite League finish

… Final matches tonight at GFC

WITH Fruta Conquerors already declared winners of this season’s Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League, Western Tigers will be hunting for a win in their final game tonight at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground.

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF), last year’s league winners, are currently in second place on the points standings (40) behind Fruta Conquerors (42), following their 6-1 win over Cougars FC on Wednesday to close off their run in the country’s top senior football league.

Western Tigers also chalked up an important win against Victoria Kings (2-1) on Wednesday to move into third place, making tonight’s encounter one of the most interesting of the season.

The Calvin Allen-coached Western Tigers football club, in 17 outings in the Elite League, had only tasted defeat once (1-2 against the GDF), while winning 11 games and drawing five to sit on 38 points.

Their clash tonight with the league winners Fruta Conquerors is expected to be a humdinger, given the fact that the West Ruimveldt-based club is the only team to hand them (Conquerors) a defeat this season.

Interestingly, however, Western Tigers will be without two of their key players – Andrew Murray Jr and Collin Nelson – both of whom were pivotal in the team’s success. Nelson has since moved to Portugal to play in the country’s Third Division league, while Murray made a switch to the Jamaal Shabazz-owned Morvant Caledonia in the Trinidad and Tobago Pro-League.

Despite being declared winners, the game tonight against Western Tigers will be seen as redemption for coach Sampson Gilbert, as he aims to end on a high note.

A win for Western Tigers will mean they finish second, but anything less could see them finishing as low as fourth, taking into consideration that Den Amstel, who are currently in fourth place, have so far amassed 36 points and will meet Milerock FC in their final game tonight.

Behind Delon Lanferman, Den Amstel have scored 43 goals (so far), only second to Fruta Conquerors (50), while conceding just 12 goals. Only Fruta Conquerors (six) have conceded fewer goals than coach O’Neal Heywood’s side.

Milerock FC, the only club out of Linden in the Elite League, will be happy to finish the season and bring an end to their horrible run.

After 17 games played, the Linden club had only found success on the pitch four times and had drawn three of their games. However, the club’s 10 losses (only better than New Amsterdam United –12 and Cougars FC –15), regardless of the outcome of their match against Den Amstel, will see them finish seventh on the points standings.