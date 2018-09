Several families on the Essequibo Coast are unhappy tonight after the tombs of their loved ones at the La Belle Alliance cemetery were vandalised in recent days.

According to information reaching the Guyana Chronicle the tombs were broken into and skeletal bones were missing. Relatives of the deceased have hired carpenters to seal the tombs and they are clueless as to the reasons behind the ghastly act.

Police are continuing their investigations into the incident.