Sections of Kuru Kuru ‘college road’ repaired

Following three days of protest earlier this week, personnel attached to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure on Thursday undertook works to fix sections of the two-mile long roadway.

Reports are that the workmen fixed those sections of the roadway, including several pot holes, which were deemed dangerous for vehicles which traverse the roadway daily.

On Monday morning residents blocked the roadway leading to the schools in the area as they vented their dissatisfaction at the state of it. According to the residents, over the years, the roadway, which links the Linden/Soesdyke highway with the primary and nursery schools as well as the Kuru Kuru Training Centre, has been in a deplorable state making it dangerous to negotiate especially at night time. The protest action started during the rush hour on Monday morning. Residents used old tires and pieces of wood to block the roadway- a move which resulted in the police moving in to calm a few nerves.

Alliance for Change (AFC) parliamentarian, Michael Carrington told the Guyana Chronicle that he went into the area to collect some documents from the training centre but was greeted with the roadway being blocked.

He said that the village falls under the Yarrowkabra Neighbourhood Democratic Council and as such he has made representation for the road to be rehabilitated. Residents expressed hope that monies would be made available in the 2019 national budget for the roadway to be completely rehabilitated.