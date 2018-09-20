Revival of Indigenous culture needed

Dear Editor,

AN evolution is occurring in Indigenous culture that is more than ever being assimilated into mainstream culture, as we know it.

Why is this happening and what factors are responsible?

Throughout Guyana, what is being manifested in every hinterland indigenous community is not true Indigenous culture. Please, this writer does not refer to what’s being exhibited during Indigenous Heritage month of September each year, but what is the prevailing general tendencies towards true Indigenous culture, even in the various communities referred to.

For example, one is not surprised to learn that as we celebrate our heritage, the heritage of Guyana’s First Peoples, the theme, in part, is about taking pride in who we are, our identity. The theme cannot be more apposite.

The semblance of other cultures taking precedence over an original culture in communities such as villages, towns, and so on, large or small, may be indicative of a culture in trouble; and only we the Indigenous Peoples of this country can facilitate a true revival of our own.

There can be so many interventions by well-wishers, such as governments, NGOS, etc., but there has to be an ingredient in us: pride.

The existence of First Peoples all over the world persists, but not without their own efforts. First and foremost is their recognition that no matter what course public opinion may take, ours is to be proud of who we are, our own identity as the First Peoples.

External influences; no matter where we are geographically located, no matter how educated we have become, must never be allowed to negatively influence our standing or tendency regarding our true culture; our identity; our language, our pride

Long live the First Peoples of Guyana!!!

Regards

Joseph Atkinson