Golden Jaguars Head Coach, GFF Technical Director to attend FIFA Football Conference

HEAD Coach of the National Senior Men’s Team, Michael Johnson, and Technical Director of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Ian Greenwood, will be among head coaches and technical directors of FIFA member associations and technical experts of all six Confederations who will participate in a FIFA conference, aimed at reviewing the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

The conference, scheduled for September 23 in London, England, “aims to analyse the FIFA World Cup from a technical and tactical point of view, identify trends and compare the main findings with previous editions of the FIFA World Cup, based on the report by FIFA’s Technical Study Group (TSG), and to assess the impact of VAR on the game.”

The GFF staff will engage the FIFA technical experts to garner the information from the conference so as to share with coaches locally and regionally. During the interaction special attention will be paid to goals scored, where they came from and the role of key players throughout the tournament.

Besides the conference, specific meetings are planned with national teams’ head coaches and technical directors of the member associations. The purpose of these meetings will be to go deeper into the analysis of the teams from the different confederations and to discuss the influence that this World Cup might have on the development of football in the various regions.

According to FIFA, the World Cup-winning coach, Didier Deschamps, will share his view on France’s path to glory at the Conference in London. Apart from Deschamps and Southgate, the other FIFA World Cup semi-finalist coaches – Croatia’s Zlatko Dalic and Belgium’s Roberto Martinez – as well as Russia’s Stanislav Cherchesov and 2014 FIFA World Cup champion manager Joachim Low have registered for the conference.

Participants in the special panel will include Gareth Southgate (coach of England), Tite (coach of Brazil), Aliou Cisse (coach of Senegal) and Juan Antonio Pizzi (coach of Saudi Arabia). The discussions will be moderated by ex-players Clarence Seedorf (Netherlands) and Alex Scott (England)

The conference will take place in conjunction with The Best FIFA Football Awards 2018 and all delegates will be invited to attend the show on the evening of September 24.