YWCC lift New Amsterdam/Canje Zone title

YOUNG Warriors Cricket Club (YWCC) dusted off months of inactivity to defeat arch rivals Rose Hall Canje Cricket Club by 22 runs to be crowned champions of the Magic Moments T/20 cricket tournament for clubs in the New Amsterdam/Canje Zone.

YWCC took full advantage of being asked to bat first. They rattled up 143-6 off their allotted overs.

Kassim Khan top-scored with an unbeaten 62, which included six huge sixes. He received support from Alex Algoo 16, S. Phillips 22 and Trevlon Stanislaus 20.

Pacer M. Campbelle took 3-38 for Rose Hall Canje, while Mark Sampson, Suresh Dhanai and C. Hope each took a wicket for 17, 24 and 24 respectively.

In the run chase, Rose Hall Canje Cricket Club could manage only 121-9 off their allotted 20 overs. Veteran Balram Samaroo top-scored with 34, but was unable to find the boundaries on a regular basis while the aggressive Sasenarine Sukhu supported with 21. T. Sooknanand struck a quick-fire 22.

Khan returned with the ball to complete a man-of-the-final performance with 3-18. Fellow left-arm spinner, Trevlon Stanislaus supported with 4-19 from his four overs.

Earlier in the day, Police Cricket Club defeated Betsy Ground by 23 runs to claim the third place prize but Betsy Ground protested on the grounds that a player in the Police team did not wear the proper attire. The Competitions Committee of the BCB would meet shortly to discuss the protest.

The winners and runners-up collected trophies, cash prizes while YWCC advanced to the overall Magic Moments T/20 Berbice final.

Meanwhile, president of the BCB, Hilbert Foster, at the presentation ceremony hailed the achievement of YWCC and urged them to use the title as a stepping stone to greater success.

He expressed gratitude to Mr Frank Sanichara of Sueria Manufacturing for his investment in Berbice cricket.