St Cuthbert’s Mission down Laluni 4-2 on penalty kicks to set up final with Swan

AS action continued in the 2018 Region Four Heritage football competition playoffs, a determined and composed St Cuthbert’s Mission team defeated Laluni on penalty kicks, thus setting up an eagerly-anticipated final with Swan.

St Cuthbert’s Mission were forced to play Laluni in the three-way competition after receiving a 4-2 defeat to Swan in their first match. Embarrassed by the humiliating defeat which was witnessed by a fair-size home crowd, a much more composed St Cuthbert’s Mission returned to play Laluni after being humbled by a much younger team but, despite spoiling several scoring chances, defeated them 4 goals to 2.

Laluni came out bursting with confidence after defeating St Cuthbert’s. Both teams fought for ball possession. However, while St Cuthbert’s were determined for a win, it was Laluni who demonstrated better playing skills in the first 30 minutes of the game, thus being rewarded by a clever goal that came off the boot of Junior Persaud in the 23rd minute.

This goal sent the Laluni supporters into frenzy and evidently saw the fans of St Cuthbert’s Mission looking dejected. However, in the second half an inspired St Cuthbert’s team made a few changes which resulted in a much-needed equaliser in the 51st minute, thanks to Paul Henry.

Henry’s goal lit up the entire St Cuthbert’s ground as spectators and fans began spurring on their respective teams. Laluni fought valiantly for an additional goal while the home team tried desperately to increase their score. However, after some near chances by both teams the match ended in a draw.

In the penalty shootout supporters backed their respective teams passionately, as if they were playing a world cup match.

St Cuthbert’s Lorenzo Clenkiam once again took the first penalty and, like in the match against Swan, he messed what many felt should have been a certain goal. Like St Cuthbert’s, Laluni’s Shevin Patterson missed their first penalty as well.

St Cuthbert’s Duran Adrian sent them up one-nil when he converted the second try for his team. Laluni’s Elroy Adams made a mess of his penalty much to the disappointment of their fans as he shot the ball over the crossbar.

Carl Henry increased St Cuthbert’s score two-nil after easily converting his penalty Laluni’s captain Enoch Aaron was in a no-nonsense mood and was determined to cut the lead imposed on his team and easily did this when he converted the first penalty for Laluni – the score 2-1, in favour of St Cuthbert’s Mission.

Raji Dundas was determined for St Cuthbert’s Mission to advance further and increased the score – 3-1. Junior Persaud, who had scored the first goal for his team in regulation time, showed the spectators why he is considered a danger man for Laluni. He booted his penalty easily into the back of the net with the score now score 3-2 in favour of St Cuthbert’s Mission.

An anxious crowd watched patiently as St Cuthbert’s Mission’s marksman Zack Pereira who had created some challenges for Swan in their first match took the penalty and safely tucked it into the net – the score 4-2.

With Pereira’s goal Laluni’s fate was sealed and St Cuthbert’s Mission were declared the winners.

St Cuthbert’s Mission will now play Swan to determine which of the two teams will move on as the representatives for Region Four in this weekend’s Heritage Games in Georgetown.