Man remanded for murder of GWI employee

Twenty-year-old Matthew Parks was on Wednesday charged and remanded to prison for the murder of a Guyana Water Inc (GWI) employee.

Parks showed no remorse when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for the capital offence at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Particulars of the charge alleged that Parks on September 13,2018 at D’Urban and Chappel streets, Lodge he murdered 23-year-old Roger Alleyne. Parks was remanded to prison until October 10,2018. The deceased relatives who were seated in the court room began hollering when the matter was called.

Alleyne’s sister who was also present in court said to Parks while leaving the prisoner docks “Why you killed my brother.” Parks walked away as the woman stood crying.

According to the police, investigations revealed that Parks who lives at Freeman Street, East La Penitence was on duty at a Mini Mart located at D’Urban and Chappel streets, Lodge when Alleyne went to the mart to make a purchase.

Police said the two men had an exchange of words due to a misunderstanding and Alleyne subsequently left.

Around 17:00hrs that day, as Parks exited his work place, he was confronted by Alleyne who was reportedly armed with a piece of wood and a knife. According to the police a scuffle ensued and both men sustained injuries.

They were escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where Alleyne underwent emergency surgery for two suspected stab wounds.He later succumbed to his injuries.