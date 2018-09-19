Buxton railroad Riddim Squad, Santos beat Beacon

THERE were wins for Buxton Stars and Santos FC when the Limacol football tournament continued on Tuesday evening at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue.

In the first game of the night, it was easy pickings for Buxton who overcame Riddim Squad 2-0. Their goals came from Cuesy Parris (43rd) and Kenroy Green (60th).

The second game of the night seemed to be an almost carbon copy with Dellon David (40th) and Ronaldo Dover (63rd) scoring on either side of the whistle.

Deon Alfred, however, changed the script with a goal for Beacon in the 79th minute, the final whistle sounding with the scoreline 2-1.

Matches continue today with another double-header from 18:00hrs. Mahaica Determinators play Pele FC and GFC take on Riddim Squad from 20:00hrs.

Meanwhile, after the latest round of matches, Police lead the Group A having played three games, winning two and drawing one for a total of six points. Mahaica Determinators are second, having won their only game in the tournament so far.

Northern Rangers have the advantage for the third spot over Pele after two games thanks to a -1 goal difference as against -5. Both sides have played two games, losing one and drawing the other.

In the Group B, GFC have the lead with four points from two games after one win and one draw, while Riddim Squad have the second spot by virtue of a better goal difference (1 to -1) over third-placed Buxton Stars.

Both teams have three points after winning one game and losing one. Camptown FC are at the bottom of the group with one point after a draw and a loss.

In Group C, Santos lead the charge with 7 points from three games (2 wins, 1 draw) with Pouderoyen second after the same number of games (two wins, a loss). Beacon FC have three points from their three games (1 win, 2 losses) while Grove Hi-Tech have one point and are in the cellar.