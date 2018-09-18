Plumber fined, jailed for gun possession

SENIOR Magistrate Faith McGusty on Monday handed down a two-year sentence on a 34-year-old plumber, after she found guilty of having an unlicensed firearm in his possession.

David Austin of Albouystown, was on trial at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for having a .38 revolver in his possession in his community. The matter was prosecuted by police officer Seon Blackman.

According to the prosecution’s facts, the firearm was found in black shoulder bag that Austin had in his possession when he was searched by police officers on the day in question, after he was observed acting in a suspicious manner in the Albouystown area.

In addition to the two-year jail, the magistrate also imposed a fine of $50, 000 on Austin.