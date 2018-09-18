Moraikobai prepares for grand indigenous heritage celebrations

Visitors to Moraikobai, the Arawak community in the upper reaches of the Mahaicony River,can expect a treat when the village hosts its indigenous heritage celebrations on September 29th and its Village Day the following day.

Toshao Colin Adrian disclosed that the village welcomes tourists in keeping with its developing community-based Adventure and Nature Tourism program.

He said that transportation for visitors using the river route will be available at the Mahaicony River next to the Police Station from 1500hrs on September 28th.

River transportation will also be provided by the village for the return leg and will leave on Monday,October 1 after the celebrations are over.

Additionally private boat operators will be providing river transportation to Moraikobai at a round trip cost of between $8,000 to $10,000.

Alternatively,persons who own 4×4 vehicles can travel from the Linden/Soesdyke Highway via the Millie’s Hideout road and drive straight to Moraikobai using signage provided by Rainforest Tours on a drive which lasts about two and half hours.

Adrian said that the village boasts caterers who can provide any meal requested and he said that indigenous meals would be there in abundance during the two day celebrations.

The programs include indigenous games, a day of sports, exhibitions and sales of indigenous craft and two beauty pageants, one involving a bevy of beauties from Moraikobai itself and another contest for young ladies from other indigenous communities.

Adrian urged those persons who are willing to travel to the village as adventure and nature tourists to contact him on mobile number 690-8369.

“The Guest House at Moraikobai has already been fully booked so we want to tell the people what gear they should bring along with them, stuff such as hammocks, if possible outdoor camps ,” he said.