Miners die after pit caves in at Mowasi Backdam

Two miners met an untimely death on Monday night after a mining pit which they were “raiding” caved-in at Mowasi Backdam in the Potaro.

Dead is Deon Sproston called ‘Jersey Joe’, 36 of Mabaruma, North West District and of Lot 133 Mon Repos, ECD and a man whose name was only given as ‘Shawn’ of Aishalton , in the Rupununi. The incident occurred at Mowasi Backdam, Konawaruk in the Potaro.

According to the police the pit is situated on a parcel of land about five miles or one hour walking distance from Mowasi Landing.

The concession’s owner died several years ago and miners would raid the land for raw gold using metal detector, mattock, battel, spades and small engines.

Police said the two men along with others were working at the 20-feet pit when it began to rain heavily. Suddenly, a large portion of the pit’s wall broke and fell on the two men, covering them with large stones, gravel and mud.

Several persons went to their assistance and about two hours after, they managed to remove the lifeless bodies of the deceased. The men’s bodies were escorted to the Mahdia District Hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor.

The Ministry of Natural Resources stated in a release that it continues to look into issues of illegal mining and land raiding and deters such acts.

The Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman has since called an immediate investigation into the matter.