Linden murder suspect detained by police

Travis Hazel called ‘Fifty’ , the prime suspect in last Saturday’s murder of a 56-year-old man at Linden, was turned into the Mackenzie Police Station by his mother on Monday night.

Hazel, a 31-year-old businessman of Silver City, Wismar was wanted in connection with the murder of Leroy Barron who was beaten to death at Co-op Crescent Mackenzie Market area on Saturday.

Hazel’s mother took him to the police station on Monday night.He told the police that he was advised by his lawyer not to answer any questions or give any statement. Confrontations are expected to be held with an eye witnesses to the incident.

According to the police, enquiries revealed that the two parties both abused drugs and did odd jobs around the market.

Around 11:00hrs, Barron apparently fetched a vendor’s load, but Hazel began arguing that it was his load to fetch, and that Barron had taken away his job.The two then had an argument which turned physical after Hazel allegedly armed himself with a piece wood and started to hit Barron about his body.

Barron fell unconscious and was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex by an ambulance but was pronounced dead on arrival.