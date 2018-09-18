Drug mule,recruiter remanded following CJIA bust

A 35-year-old woman who was recently busted with over G$1.1M worth in cocaine in her suitcase at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) along with her alleged recruiter were on Tuesday charged before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Shellon Barrow of Victoria Street, Albouystown was nabbed with cocaine in false walls of her suitcase by Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) officers while attempting to board a fight to Jamaica last Saturday morning.

Barrow denied that on September 15 at the CJIA, Timehri she trafficked 1.638 kilograms of cocaine.She was unrepresented and was remanded to prison until October 8,2018.

Her alleged recruiter, Kristy Griffith of Norton Street was charged for aiding her to traffic the cocaine between September 14 and September 15, 2018 at the Sunset Hotel in Kitty.

Griffith was represented by attorney, Tiffany Jeffers. The lawyer during an application for bail told the court that her client is a hairdresser and also the mother of three minor kids. The Chief Magistrate also remanded Griffith to prison until October 8,2018.

CANU prosecutor, Kunyo Sandiford objected to bail being granted to both women.

According to the facts of the case, following Barrow’s arrest the airport, she confessed to CANU officers and give detailed information about her recruiter.

It is alleged that Griffith dropped the suitcase with the alleged narcotics off at the hotel to Barrow. CCTV footage was retrieved from the hotel along with confession statement from both women.