Linden man beaten to death

LINDEN police are searching for Travis Hazel called “Fifty”, who allegedly on Saturday around 11:00hrs dealt Leroy Barron, 55, of Lot 95 Kara Kara Mackenzie, Linden, several lashes to his body with a piece of wood, which resulted in his death.

The incident occurred around the Co-op Crescent Mackenzie Market area. The Guyana Chronicle understands that the two had an altercation which became physical, during which Hazel allegedly armed himself a piece of wood and began lashing Barron about his body and his head, until Barron became unconscious.

According to the police, enquiries revealed that the two parties both abused drugs and did odd jobs around the market. Around 11:00hrs, Barron apparently fetched a vendor’s load, but Hazel began arguing that it was his load to fetch, and that Barron had taken away his job. The two then had an argument which turned physical after Hazel allegedly armed himself with a piece wood and started to lash Barron about his body.

Barron fell unconscious and was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex by an ambulance,

but was pronounced dead on arrival. Police officers, upon examining his body, observed a slight swelling to the right side of his forehead. The piece of wood used to commit the act was not retrieved, but a relentless search for Hazel has begun. His 23 Silver City Wismar, Linden home has been searched as well as his child’s mother Amelia’s Ward home.

Eyewitnesses related to police that Hazel allegedly walked away after committing the act. When this newspaper visited the market where the incident occurred, the vendors related that the two were constantly arguing over each other’s jobs. “Is a constant thing with them, so this morning when the quarrel start again, we in take it for nothing, because is every day is the same thing, but we didn’t expect it to go so far today; by the time we look, the man done deh flat on the ground black out,” the vendor said. The body is currently at the Wismar Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem.

Leroy’s younger brother, Kevin Barron, told the Guyana Chronicle that he spoke to his brother just a few hours before the incident. He passed him on a bicycle and gave him a bright greeting. He said that he is deeply saddened by the incident and despite his brother’s shortcomings, he did not deserve to die like that. “Leroy was a fun-loving guy, he had seven kids, three in the United States and four in Guyana, wonderful kids with a bright future, he had a passion for family, he loved his family, he had some shortcomings like we all do, but what happen today was not deserving of him. When you snatch that person’s life, it is like you become God, with the power to take lives,” Barron said.

He said his entire family is shaken by the incident, especially his mother, who cried bitterly upon hearing the news. He is calling for the police to continue searching for the man who snatched his brother’s life from him.